Planners to consider new home, commercial subdivision, tower adjustment  

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission is expected Tuesday to discuss a commercial subdivision at a popular shopping center, a property owner’s plans for a new home and a cellphone tower colocation east of San Francisquito Canyon Road.

Shopping changes

Randy Wrage, a representative for the company that owns and developed the lot, Spirit Properties, said the request on the commission’s agenda is about making the property easier to manage, alluding to some potential changes on the horizon as well, but declining to state any specifics.

“In the next six months … we’re going to do a remodel on the shopping center,” said Wrage, adding the center has experienced a lot of leasing activity recently.

The Centre Pointe Village shopping center is a 23.66-acre plot with six buildings and 159,000 square feet of commercial space that was approved in 2007, according to the city’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

“The proposed (tentative parcel map) would subdivide one 23.66-acre commercial lot into nine commercial lots (project) and allow for the sale of the nine commercial lots to individual owners,” according to the meeting’s agenda item. “A property owners’ association would be created. No development or construction is proposed and the existing buildings and site would not be physically altered.”

The project area includes three of the six buildings, according to city officials, and a total of 133,244 square feet.

The nine locations include a Joann Fabric and Crafts, a Dick’s Sporting Goods, a Submarina and a location shared by Back To Health Chiropractic and Valencia Learning Center. There are also five vacancies, including two drive-thru locations.

Celltower colocation

Also on the Planning Commission agenda is a request by AT&T to “to install and operate an unmanned wireless communications facility on an existing 214-foot-tall Southern California Edison lattice tower, located north of Grace Baptist Church and east of San Francisquito Canyon Road.”

The project plans consist of eight panel antennas, 10 remote radio units, surge suppressors, equipment cabinets and ancillary equipment.

The equipment would be in a new, approximately 192-square-foot, ground-mounted equipment enclosure at the base of the lattice tower, according to the city’s agenda.

The project is similar to others that have been approved nearby in the past, according to planners: “It should be noted an existing Verizon Wireless WCF, located west of the project site, was approved in 2019 with a similar design as this project. The Verizon Wireless WCF was installed on an existing SCE lattice tower with an equipment enclosure at the base of the tower.”

New home

The first item on the Planning Commission’s agenda is a request to build a new 3,949-square-foot, 32-foot tall, two-story, single-family home on an approximately 5-acre vacant lot on Triumph Avenue. Triumph Avenue is about a mile south of the intersection of Lost and Sand canyon roads.

In addition to being in Canyon Country, the property is also in the Sand Canyon Special Standards District, within a neighborhood characterized by residential development on large lots, according to the city.