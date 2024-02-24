Pole fire in Castaic  

No injuries were reported after a utility pole caught fire at the intersection of Hillcrest Parkway and The Old Road in Castaic on Thursday afternoon, according to Angeles County Fire Department officials.

A pole caught fire from the base, according to observations from the scene. First responders were dispatched at 1:02 p.m. and arrived at the incident scene at 1:11 p.m.

Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department, said that it was a “wires down” call and Southern California Edison was called after firefighters left the scene.

Oscar Sol contributed to this story.