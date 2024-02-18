Pursuit originates in Acton, ends in Los Angeles 

A pursuit of a suspect armed with a firearm that originated in Acton ended in Los Angeles on Sunday after multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, assisted on the incident, according to sheriff’s radio dispatch traffic.

The pursuit began a little after 1 p.m. near Escondido Canyon and Hubbard Road in Acton, and the vehicle, a green 1994 Ford Ranger, had three suspects occupying it and the driver was armed with a revolver, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Various efforts from authorities to stop the vehicle failed, including with a spike strip, and the vehicle went as fast as 90 mph near Sand Canyon Road on the southbound Highway 14, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The vehicle passed through the SCV on the southbound Highway 14. Then it approached the southbound Interstate 5, where deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station fell back due to the suspect heading toward an area out of their jurisdiction.

According to sheriff’s radio dispatch traffic, the vehicle drove south, reaching the Los Angeles area where the suspect carjacked an SUV with a passenger still in it and assaulted a California Highway Patrol officer with the stolen vehicle.

The suspect then foot-bailed on Griffin Avenue and Avenue 28 in East Los Angeles, according to sheriff’s radio dispatch traffic.

The suspect was detained after a foot pursuit during which the suspect ran through an apartment complex, according to dispatch traffic. Two other suspects and the green vehicle the pursuit originated in could not be found at the location where the suspect carjacked the SUV, according to radio dispatch.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials deferred comment to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials, who were not immediately available for comment.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.