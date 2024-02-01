SCAA to host Alex Schaefer oil demo

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting the community to a free oil painting demonstration by artist Alex Schaefer, scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd, Valencia.

The demo will be held in conjunction with the SCAA’s regular monthly meeting.

Schaefer was born in Los Angeles in 1969 and is an active fixture in the contemporary art world. He is often with art supplies, easel and a canvas on the sidewalks of the city, painting streetscapes en plein air. Or, he’s painting in the mountains or at the sea.

“Wherever he is he paints the world before him with boldness,” said a news release from the SCAA.

Schaefer studied at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. Upon graduation he spent nine years as an artist in the video game industry. After the digital world he went on to teach foundation painting, drawing and composition at the Art Center for 12 years. His oeuvre is wide ranging from traditional landscapes, cityscapes and street scenes to figurative nudes, portraits and abstract and imagination paintings.

In 2011 Schaefer gained international recognition for his art with a series of banks on fire in protest of financial crimes. His main influences are the painterly “old masters,” the first-generation French impressionists, the San Francisco Bay-area figurative and abstract painters of the 1950s, and the London School.

For more demo notices and membership information, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.