Student struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital   

A student was transported to the hospital via helicopter on Monday after a vehicle struck the child near Santa Clarita Elementary School, according to officials.

The call initially came in as a traffic collision at the intersection of Decoro Drive and Seco Canyon Road, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First responders received initial calls of the incident at 7:40 a.m. and arrived on the scene three minutes later.

The incident occurred in front of Santa Clarita Elementary School and a student was confirmed to be the victim, according to a school official who declined to provide their name.

The patient was airlifted and taken to a hospital via helicopter for medical treatment, said Sanchez. The extent of the injuries is unknown.