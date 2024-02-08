These hotspot restaurants are taking Los Angeles by storm big-time, based on their TikTok hype

TikTok, the leading short-term video content platform, hasn’t just offered a voice to the voiceless who had eye-opening, transformative, and helpful things to say, but has also empowered business projects to take off and meriting enterprises to reach out to more consumers looking for them. As the most popular app of the moment with individuals of all ages and origins looking for tips, information, news snippets, and other types of content, it’s reasonable why TikTok is the go-to source for travelers and locals looking for the best culinary establishments.

Coming across the spots on fire is as simple as ABC, having you resolved within a quick search of your destination and sending you to the accounts that gathered the largest numbers of followers or most numerous views, among other distinctive elements. Los Angeles’ vibrant food scene is one of the main targets of TikTok content uploaders and users in the USA, with over 20K restaurants spread across the county. Among them, a large enough accumulation resides in the Santa Clarita Valley and includes Piccola Trattoria, Marston’s, Newhall Refinery, Don Cuo, and Grand Panda, among others, well-famed.

These are both influencer-riddled and follower-hyped restaurants that promise offerings that catch your eye and leave your mouth watering and an authentic and guaranteed culinary experience deriving from the delicacies’ tastes, ingredients, and cooking.

Memorylook

Coming across Memorylook when randomly scrolling TikTok’s dashboard could make you think you’ve stumbled upon another good-looking gimmick whose offerings may only enchant your eyes in the best-case scenario. Such a misleading viewpoint is only natural because, looking into the establishment’s offerings, you can observe astronomical attention to detail and interest allocated to the meals’ visual look and presentation. All this involvement could leave one wondering how much consideration could be even left for prepping the eye-grabbing food resting in front of your eyes.

Rush to conclusions, not! This avant-garde, intimate coffee shop with Korean motifs has more to offer than meets the eye, literally! For instance, you can find cream-covered einspanner lattes that suit the tastes of those with aversions to tooth-achingly sweet things. Some believe the beverages here are one of a kind since they’re rich and delicious enough without relying on sugar additives. Instead, they’re bringing the taste of matcha or espresso to the limelight, so you can rest assured knowing you’ll be tasting something that could satisfy even the pickiest Jaffa buffs.

The incredibly aesthetic donuts also make bangers, with those tasting like creme brulee from 80% vanilla cream topping the list. Full of dairy, just like other delicious products here, it’s hard to believe that you won’t love these ingredients once you become familiar with Memorylook’spreparations, assuming you’re not a fan of diary.

Catch

The most popular restaurants in LA are surely not to be missed, but what if one of these must-sees represents a national Mecca for epicureans and lands the top place in the US? This hotspot is Catch itself, and if it happens to ring a bell to you, you’re not the only one. It took TikTok by storm a few months ago, and enthusiasts are sure to be visiting it times and times again once they experience the deliciousness and finesse of the in-house-made sushi, steak, seafood, and more.

Catch has seen celebrities dashing to the astonishing setting, whether for partying, gatherings, feasting, or simply discovering the offerings of the only place to prepare tip-top renditions of food inspired by epic Asian cuisine. In its early days, A-listers such as David Beckham, Chris Brown, Kylie Jenner, and Cindy Crawford visited the eatery in its early days. Britney Spears was also caught off guard by Catch, expressing her reveries over the food, setting, and wine.

Truffle sashimi, the restaurant’s namesake sushi preparation, French-inspired Bardot Brasserie, Italian-influenced Carbone, or the staple steak of internationally-famous Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten are just some of the out-of-this-world snacks that could catch you off guard when trying them out, also landing Catch the unparalleled fame on TikTok and spot in this listicle.

Trejo’s Tacos

A multitude of varieties of burritos, tacos, and bowls that cater to the tastes of any eater category may sound anything but impressive. There’s an astronomical number of such places springing up daily, yet they aren’t renowned for being owned by an actor with a knack for the Mexican street food culture.

As you may have guessed, Trejo’s Tacos are produced under the actor Danny Trejo’s ownership in a Mexican-influenced restaurant designed for meat lovers, vegans, and vegetarians. The hotspot is renowned for its refreshing Horchata concoctions, a sweet rice milk drink served in most Mexican eateries, and the mouth-watering Fried Chicken Taco topped with chipotle crema and slaw. Per the actor’s recommendations, the latter is best tasted in a vast lettuce leaf.

Coucou

Coucou takes pride in reproducing everyone’s childhood ice cream taste with a little twist. At this Cali-French eatery, expect to get produce that’s not making noise only on TikTok but is a preference among locals and tourists. A swirly mushy with eye-grabbing fixings has already made the topic of discussion on TikTok reels, ranking among the most delicious novel desserts in Los Angeles.

Don’t be taken aback by seeing only one thing on the menu. The only dessert listed there is considered to bring anything a nostalgic ice cream buff could look for, such as the childhood ice cream taste, nostalgia, an elegant aspect, and a deliciously rich flavor.

The spot is mainly inspired by French cuisine and supplying quality, local ingredients. The proprietors sought to provide both appeal and quality, and considering the hype created on TikTok, they were more than successful – they crafted one-of-a-kind produce.

Perch

Last but not least, you’ll find a TikTok-famous, French-inspired dining place pinned on top of an LA skyscraper, where the food had to meet the standards set by the breathtaking urban scenery. With thousands of likes and followers on the platform, the spot, describing itself as an elevated resting place, landed among the most hyped on social media.

Expect to want to try numerous dishes, such as the maitake mushrooms, delicious risotto, charcuterie plate, tuna tartare, baked brie, pork belly, or boeuf bordelaise, to name a few of the options worth their weight in gold. As the name suggests, you’ll also be stunned by the miraculous setting on top of the skyscraper, so prepare to upload content from there on your TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, or other pic-focused apps.

So, what’s the first spot you’ll be rushing to next time you’re in Los Angeles, and why?