Traffic backed up around SCV after morning rain

The Santa Clarita Valley saw nearly an inch of rain in the morning hours of Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and the rain coincided with an increase in traffic collisions in the area.

Rain started falling shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, with the NWS reporting at its Newhall Pass station that the SCV saw just under three-quarters of an inch of rain by 7 a.m.

More rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms, was expected to be rolling through the area before 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NWS.

Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees during the day and a low of 37 degrees during the night, according to the NWS forecast. Saturday looks to be the same in terms of temperature but with a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. and a 30% chance of rain after 10 p.m.

Rain is likely to continue through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Traffic collisions were reported throughout the SCV on Thursday morning, with a few more being reported as the day went on, though Officer Josh Greengard with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office said rain was not the primary factor.

“Rain is a factor, not a cause of the collisions,” Greengard said.

Greengard added that motorists can reduce the chance of a traffic collision by slowing down and allowing more room than normal when around other vehicles.

The southbound Highway 14 had a 40-minute delay at around 8:30 a.m. entering the SCV from the Antelope Valley while first responders worked to clear the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in the southbound lanes, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, according to a report from the scene.

Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said there weren’t many more incidents on Thursday than normal.