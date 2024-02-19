Unresponsive person transported following Newhall car crash

An unconscious person was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision involving a car crashing into a building in Newhall near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street on Sunday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“There was a traffic collision,” said watch Deputy Dakota Whitaker. “Deputies arrived on-scene. The person was unconscious. We began CPR. Obviously, the life status is currently unknown at this time since they were transported to the hospital. Usually when that happens, that means that they had some type of actual indication that the person might live, but there’s no confirmation of that.”

Deputies received the initial report at 2:58 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:12 p.m. They reported that the crash occurred due to one of the vehicle’s two occupants suffering a medical emergency while driving. Whether the transported victim was the driver is unknown, as is the current status of the second occupant, as of the publication of this story.

No injuries caused by the crash itself were confirmed, with deputies reporting that the victim’s transport had nothing to do with the collision.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.