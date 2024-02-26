Wilk honors business leader for Black History Month 

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, named local Realtor and business leader Di Thompson as his honoree for February’s Black History Month at a ceremony at City Hall on Friday.

“Di’s passion lies in facilitating families’ and individuals’ dreams of homeownership,” Wilk said in a statement shared with Friday’s recognition, “while advocating for and educating underserved communities on the process and benefits of creating generational wealth through homeownership.”

Surrounded by dozens of members of the various community groups Thompson has led or become involved in recently, she thanked Wilk for his recognition, saying it means a lot for several reasons.

“This acknowledgement, to me, means so much for so many reasons — as a community member, as a mom, as a Black woman, too, to be acknowledged and to have so many people come together for me — it’s hard to put into words,” she said Friday after receiving the honor.

Di Thompson, right rear, gets a hug from daughter Morgan as Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda presents a certificate from the city during her recognition ceremony from State Senator Scott Wilk for 2024 Black History Month at City of Santa Clarita City Hall on Friday, 022324. Dan Watson/The Signal

Thompson said she began her business, Thompson Realty Advisors, after her youngest daughter left for college, which really led to much more community involvement for her.

Through her work, she gained more exposure to the community where she and her husband, Jeffrey, have enjoyed raising their family, she said. When she decided to launch her business, she put the same type of work into getting involved as she did in raising her two daughters, she said.

“I think (starting my business) opened the door for me to meet other people and make connections in the community and join other organizations where I can have an impact,” she said, adding also how the community’s representation has changed since her family moved to the area in 2000.

“When I said I have the privilege of being able to make an impact in this community, I mean it,” she added. “I often did not see myself reflected in the community after being here some 20 years, and I said, ‘I’m going to stop waiting for somebody to come forward. I’m going to come forward, I’m going to be involved.’”

Kris Hough, Wilk’s district representative for the Santa Clarita Valley, joked that they would need to use City Hall’s lobby for another half-hour to include all the organizations Thompson has worked with, mentioning the governing board for the SCV Chamber of Commerce, its Black Business Council, the SCV Child & Family Center and Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley as just a few.

Di Thompson, right, is congratulated by 2023 Black History Month Honoree, Keikei Dover, Coco Moms Inc. Founder and Executive Director during Thompson’s recognition ceremony by State Senator Scott Wilk for Black History Month at City of Santa Clarita City Hall on Friday, 022324. Dan Watson/The Signal

When asked if anyone would like to say a few words, Keikei Dover, founder of Coco Moms of SCV, a support organization for local Black women, said she felt she had to be at City Hall for the recognition.

“Coco Moms got this award last year and I could not, ‘not’ be here for you, because to fill the shoes and do the things that you have done, it’s just like, ‘Wow, are you kidding me?’” she said with a laugh. “We definitely appreciate your efforts.”