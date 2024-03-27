Apartment fire extinguished quickly 

Dan Watson/ The Signal
A two-story structure fire was reported at 23761 Via Canon Wednesday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

According to Aldana, firefighters were dispatched at 12:56 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:01 p.m. The structure is an apartment building.  

Dan Watson/ The Signal

Firefighters reported that the fire was out at 1:04 p.m. It was not immediately clear if the fire was out prior to arrival, according to Aldana. 

There were no reported injuries or transports at the time of this story’s publication. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available. 

Dan Watson/ The Signal
Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

