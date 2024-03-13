Car hits Canyon Country building 

A vehicle slightly struck a commercial building at 19366 Soledad Canyon Road early Wednesday afternoon, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

The small BMW SUV came to rest just outside Smile Dental Group near Whites Canyon Road.  

Deputies responded to the call at approximately 12:55 p.m., according to Jensen.  

Firefighters were on the scene at 1:01 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

“A vehicle was in a private parking lot and went into a building. Very minor, not all the way in the building, but just bumped up against the building,” Jensen said. 

According to Jensen, the driver was awake and conscious. No injuries were reported, according to Aldana. 

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

