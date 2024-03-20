Castaic Middle School recognized as 2024 School to Watch

News release

Castaic Middle School has again been honored with the designation of a 2024 School to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, in collaboration with the California League of Schools, California Department of Education, and California Middle Grades Alliance.

The school has a long-standing history of excellence and innovation in education, being an original designee of the California Schools to Watch award since its inception in 2003, said a news release from the Castaic Union School District.

Redesignated every three years, Castaic Middle School has now received this honor seven times, including in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2021, and most recently in 2024.

The Schools to Watch program recognizes outstanding middle schools that demonstrate forward-thinking approaches and success across four specific categories: Academic Excellence, Excellence in Developmentally Responsiveness, Excellence in Social Equity, and Excellence in Structures for Success.

Castaic Middle School underwent a rigorous application process, showcasing the dedication and hard work of administrative personnel and staff in fostering student connectivity with peers, teachers, academics and the school site on a daily basis, the release said.

“Being recognized as a School to Watch reaffirms our commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for every student at Castaic Middle School,” Principal Stephanie Sosa said in the release. “This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community.”