CHP: Officers pursue stolen vehicle  

California Highway Patrol officers pursued a vehicle reported stolen early Tuesday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP.

According to Greengard, CHP units were advised of a stolen vehicle at 5:01 a.m., and the vehicle was reported traveling westbound on Interstate 210 approaching Highway 118.

“Newhall Area officers obtained a visual of the suspect vehicle, a gray Mercedes G Wagon, as it passed Lyons Avenue, and initiated an enforcement stop,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. “The suspect vehicle fled northbound on I-5 at high rates of speed using all lanes of traffic.”

The suspect stopped on the right shoulder of Vista Del Lago, and fled on foot. The suspect was still outstanding, until Newhall area units received information that there was a pedestrian on Interstate 5 at Vista Del Lago at 8:45 a.m.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.