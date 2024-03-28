City to host Skyline Ranch Park ribbon-cutting April 6

News release

Get ready for the grand opening of the 38th park in the city of Santa Clarita

Residents are invited to join members of the Santa Clarita City Council for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of Skyline Ranch Park, the 38th park in the city of Santa Clarita.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the new park, 18355 Skyline Ranch Road.

The ceremony will feature a brief speaking program followed by the official ribbon-cutting. Community members can explore the 10.5-acre park, filled with family-friendly activities.

“From a homerun derby on the baseball field and pickleball lessons to basketball games, arts and crafts, tennis and more, there will be something for everyone,” said a news release from the city. The park also features a brand-new restroom building, a soccer field, a shaded playground with inclusive elements, a walking trail and picnic tables.

Skyline Ranch Park also offers spectacular views of the entire city, so whether you want to participate in the activities or enjoy the view, the community is invited to come enjoy the newest amenity, the release said.

Skyline Ranch Park is located in the TriPointe development, which is comprised of over 1,200 single-family homes. Development for the park began in December 2022, and over the past two years, TriPointe has partnered with the city to create the park. For more information about Skyline Ranch Park, contact Susan Nelson at [email protected].