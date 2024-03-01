COC announces pop-up FAFSA workshops

News release

In an effort to help students navigate the new 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application form, College of the Canyons will be hosting four pop-up workshops.

Rolled out on Dec. 30, the new FAFSA form is meant to simplify the application process and increase financial aid eligibility for low- and moderate-income students.

“The FAFSA form can be a crucial step for students seeking financial assistance for their education,” Tom Bilbruck, associate dean of student financial services at the college, said in a news release. “These pop-up workshops aim to provide dedicated support to students as they complete the new form.”

The pop-up FAFSA workshops are scheduled to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. March 6, 13, 20, and 27 at the college’s Valencia campus (Canyons Hall lobby) and Canyon Country campus (SSLRC 2nd floor lobby).

The changes made to the new FAFSA form include a direct-data exchange with the IRS and the adaptation of the Student Aid Index, a formula that helps determine the financial aid amount each student can receive.

In addition, the relaunched FAFSA is available in 11 common languages and includes fewer questions.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the new application form will expand eligibility for Federal Pell Grants. An estimated 61,000 new students will be eligible for a grant and an additional 1.5 million will also be eligible to receiving a maximum Pell Grant award. For the 2023-24 award year, the maximum Pell Grant award was $7,395.

For more information about the 2024-25 FAFSA, contact the college’s Financial Aid department at 661-362-3242 or visit the department’s web page, www.canyons.edu/studentservices/financialaid.