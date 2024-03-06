Deputies ask for help to find Valencia teen reported missing 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials posted an alert to Instagram regarding a 15-year-old girl reported missing from the Valencia North Park area.  

She was last seen Tuesday leaving her residence at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to the special bulletin posted around 9:30 p.m. 

Sadie Ulloa is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and cut-off jeans.  

“Her loved ones are concerned for her and asking for your help,” according to the alert.  

Anyone with information can contact Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org

An SCV Sheriff’s Station official was not immediately available Tuesday evening to answer questions about the incident. 

