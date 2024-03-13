Deputies respond to assault with deadly weapon in Saugus 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in Saugus on Wednesday afternoon, according to station officials.

The initial call came in shortly before 3 p.m. after a woman said a man brandished what she thought was a firearm while inside a vehicle near the 27000 block of Cherry Creek Road, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies scope out the house where the suspect was reportedly barricaded in Saugus. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The woman said she was driving down Pamplico Drive when the incident took place and then barricaded herself in her home, Jensen said. The woman then called the Sheriff’s Station two hours after the incident reportedly took place, according to Jensen.

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication.