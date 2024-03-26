Deputies respond to battery call  

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault on Sunday night at the 14000 block of Daisy Meadow Drive in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Borbon, the victim and the 30-year-old suspect knew each other, and the victim was pushed and strangled by the suspect. Deputies responded to the scene at 9:30 p.m.

“The suspect took the victim’s bag. The victim sustained injury and was medically treated by Fire,” Borbon wrote in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was detained by deputies in the residence and was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). He remains in custody as of the publication of this story.