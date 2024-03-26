Deputies respond to battery call  

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault on Sunday night at the 14000 block of Daisy Meadow Drive in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

According to Borbon, the victim and the 30-year-old suspect knew each other, and the victim was pushed and strangled by the suspect. Deputies responded to the scene at 9:30 p.m. 

“The suspect took the victim’s bag. The victim sustained injury and was medically treated by Fire,” Borbon wrote in an email to The Signal.  

The suspect was detained by deputies in the residence and was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). He remains in custody as of the publication of this story. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS