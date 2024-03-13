Election update: About 126,000 votes remain for L.A. County

News release

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office announced the sixth post-Election Night ballot count update for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

The update includes 116,493 ballots processed since the fifth Post-Election Night update. The total election results count is now 1,518,040, which is 26.72% of registered voters.

For local races in the Santa Clarita Valley, the updated count did not reflect any significant impact on the projected results. (See graphic.)

The next ballot count update will be on Wednesday, March 13. The estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed is 126,000, which includes an estimated 119,000 mail-in ballots, 6,500 conditional voter registration ballots and 500 provisional ballots.

This adjusted estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots received Tuesday and the estimated number of ballots returned at Vote Centers and Official Ballot Drop Boxes on Election Day.

The estimate also includes ballots pending signature cures from voters whose signatures on the return envelope were missing or did not match their registration records. These voters have been notified and instructed on how to cure their ballots to be counted.

Outstanding estimates are countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches throughout the county.

The Official Election Canvass is a 30-day period in which the RR/CC processes and verifies all outstanding ballots to ensure that every eligible ballot cast by Election Day is counted.