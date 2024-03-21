Firefighters respond to reported vehicle fire on Highway 14 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the northbound Highway 14 just north of Newhall Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The initial call came in at approximately 1:59 p.m. on Thursday for a vehicle fire, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He added that units had arrived as of 2:04 p.m. but he was awaiting further updates from the scene.

Emergency radio dispatch traffic indicated that it was a trash truck that had caught fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.