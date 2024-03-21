Firefighters respond to reported vehicle fire on Highway 14 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the northbound Highway 14 just north of Newhall Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. 

The initial call came in at approximately 1:59 p.m. on Thursday for a vehicle fire, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He added that units had arrived as of 2:04 p.m. but he was awaiting further updates from the scene. 

Emergency radio dispatch traffic indicated that it was a trash truck that had caught fire. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

