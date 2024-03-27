Forecast calls for rain, again, possible thunder 

A wet winter is carrying into the spring, with the Santa Clarita Valley expected to stay dry during the week and then get another round of rain throughout the weekend.

Even considering the rain the SCV has had this year, it’s a little unusual to get rain this late, said National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munro.

“It’s going to be late in our season and so typically we don’t see significant storms as we head into the late March and April period,” Munro said, before adding, “as of now, odds are favoring this is going to be a moderate to strong storm.”

The new rainfall could add 1 to 3 inches of rain in various parts of the valley, he said, adding the official prediction for the whole area is a little over 2 inches of rain.

The SCV typically receives around 11 inches of rain in a year. This year, the SCV recorded more than 24 inches as of Tuesday, according to the reading at the Newhall Pass’ observation point.

There’s a small chance the rain could come in late Friday, he said, and it also could linger until Monday morning.

“But it looks like Saturday and Sunday are going to be the main show here,” he added.

A chance of snow could impact commuters planning to head north through the Tejon Pass.

The snowfall is expected to start at around 6,000 feet as the storm draws near late Friday, but then could drop to 4,500 feet during the weekend. The altitude of Tejon Pass is about 4,150 feet.

Local and state water officials have been encouraged by the results as well.

The forecasted State Water Project allocation is now 30% of requested supplies, up from the 15% allocation update announced last month.

In February, SCV Water officials noted a 5% increase in the allocation that was announced at that time translated to 5,000 more acre-feet of water, about 1.7 billion gallons.

The improved snowpack only brightens the forecast for the local agency’s allocation.

“SCV Water welcomes this increase in the State Water Project allocation following the recent storms in March and projected future storms. The snowpack in California has improved and the reservoirs are in better condition, which could improve the chances for further increasing the allocation throughout the next month,” according to a statement by Ali Elhassan, director of water resources for the agency, in an email. “The 30% allocation is about 28,560 acre-feet, which is sufficient to meet 47% of our service area average annual demand. Other sources will be used by SCV Water to meet the reminder of the annual demand, including groundwater.”