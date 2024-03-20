Break-in suspect to face mental competency hearing 

The case for a man accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home and waking her up by placing his hand over her mouth and screaming incoherently is being moved to a mental health court, according to a statement Tuesday from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The criminal proceedings against Leonard Grim, 36, of Sand Canyon, were suspended after a question was raised over his mental competency at a Monday hearing in San Fernando, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.

He was charged by the DA’s Office with one count of assault with intent to rape in commission of a burglary.

The case is now being heard in Department 103 in a Hollywood courtroom specifically designated to handle such hearings.

A woman called 911 around 5:25 a.m. Feb. 8 and told Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials she woke up to a man standing over her, holding his hand over her mouth, and speaking incomprehensibly, according to the victim’s report.

The man fled the scene shortly before deputies arrived, but Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate the man was picked at 8:26 a.m.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles, according to LASD records available online.

His next hearing date is May 9.