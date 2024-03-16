Man arrested after gas-theft investigation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of grand theft after responding to a report of someone trying to steal gas Friday morning, according to station officials.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the Shell gas station in the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane in Stevenson Ranch regarding a possible theft, according to Deputy Liza Villalobos.

Responding deputies arrested one person due to their preliminary investigation, she added.

The incident was still under investigation, according to officials.