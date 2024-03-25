Man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault  

A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after an altercation on Interstate 5 and McBean Parkway in Valencia on Thursday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 11 a.m. on the I-5 and McBean Parkway, wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument the suspect physically assaulted the victim,” wrote Borbon. The male suspect was identified by the victim and was arrested by deputies and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention, added Borbon.

The suspect remains in custody as of the publication of this story.