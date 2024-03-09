Man & Woman of the Year nominees step out in presentation party 

Seventeen men and 17 women, who are in the running to be named the community’s top volunteers, gathered at the Canyon Theatre Guild Wednesday evening for the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Nominee Presentation Party.

The honorees lived up to the glitz and glamor and posed for their pictures as they await hearing the winner of each respective category in May.

Attendees gather in the lobby for the 2024 Nominee Presentation Party held at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall on Wednesday 030624. Dan Watson/The Signal

Created by the late Cheri Fleming, according to an SCV Man & Woman of the Year Committee press release, the presentation party is designed for the honorees to meet the media and judges prior to the 2024 Recognition Dinner on May 3.

Nominee, Steve Corn, left, and 2022 Man of the Year, Brian Koegle meet during the 2024 Nominee Presentation Party held at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall on Wednesday 030624. Dan Watson/The Signal

Nominated by their nonprofit organization, these volunteers have dedicated “their time, talent and treasure to the nominating charity, but have demonstrated a dedication to community service over many years,” according to the press release.

Created in 1964 by the SCV Chamber of Commerce, the committee is now an independent nonprofit comprised of past honorees.

2023 Man of the Year Don Kimball and 2023 Woman of the Year Jenny Ketchepaw will emcee and host May’s event.

2023 Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball , left, and Jenny Ketchapaw prepare to Emcee the 2024 Nominee Presentation Party held at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall on Wednesday 030624. Dan Watson/The Signal

Ketchepaw discussed how honorable it was to be selected in 2023, as she and Kimball plan to pass the baton.

“It’s such a tremendous honor because it’s all your service in the community, in a place that we love and care so much about, and trying to make a positive impact,” Ketchepaw said. “To be nominated, it’s such an honor in and of itself. Somebody values all the work that you put in.”

The record-high number of volunteers this year showcases the nominees’ dedication to the community as it continues to grow.

“This year is one of the highest, if not the highest, number of nominees,” Kimball said.

“Just to see that level of recognition and the caliber of nominees makes me really happy,” Ketchepaw said.

Despite the high number of honorees, Kimball recognizes how much dedication volunteering requires.

“I think it speaks volumes to this valley that so many people step up to make Santa Clarita an amazing place to live and raise a family,” Kimball said. “It takes people, it takes sweat equity to do that. It’s more than buildings and bricks and whatnot. It takes the people that step up.”

Ketchepaw and Kimball understand that volunteering in the community is not just for themselves and their organizations, but for their families of generations to come.

As the night progressed, they were interested in learning about the stories of the nominees, as the trend of supporting the community grows yearly.

“This is investing in our home and our future for our kids and our grandkids,” Ketchepaw said. “I’m excited to hear all the nominees’ stories tonight. They’re all going to be introduced by the nonprofits that nominated them, so to hear their story, to hear their value, I’m very excited for that.”

Kimball added to Ketchepaw’s excitement in learning more about the honorees.

“These people get up and have amazing stories to tell, and none of these people here are doing this to get any special recognition,” Kimball said. “They’re all winners by just being nominated. They’re all winners for what they do.”

“It’s been fun,” Ketchepaw said.

Men nominees for Man and Woman of the Year gather on stage during the 2024 Presentation Party at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall on Wednesday 030624. Dan Watson/The Signal

The nominees for 2024 Man of the Year include:

Lloyd Carder

Steve Corn

Dale Donohue

Michael Fisher

Jason Gibbs

Alex Hafizi

Guy Horanberg

Taylor Kellstrom

John Knight

Michael Mazzetti

Randy Moberg

Brad Peach

Steve Snow

Dennis Sugasawara

Ron Vanvoorhis

Dennis Verner

Marc Winger

Women nominees for Man and Woman of the Year gather on stage during the 2024 Presentation Party at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall on Wednesday 030624. Dan Watson/The Signal

The nominees for 2024 Woman of the Year include:

Julie Benson Krumrine

Renee Berlin

Teresa Ciardi

Shelby Elrashidy

Jackie Hartman

Carolina Orozco Hernandez

Debbie Holbrook

Laura Kirchhoff

Kim Kurowski

Mitzi Like

Meredith McGowan

Nicole Miller

Laura Peach

Pamela Ripling

Elizabeth Seipel

Maria Slotsve

Pamela Verner

Nominee, Kim Kurowski, left, and President Soroptimist of Greater SCV, Rene’e Le’on hug during the 2024 Nominee Presentation Party held at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall on Wednesday 030624. Dan Watson/The Signal

The nominating organizations include:

American Cancer Society

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Carousel Ranch

Child & Family Center

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Circle of Hope

College of the Canyons Foundation

Exclusively First Responders

Fostering Youth Independence

Hanks Legacy Foundation

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

JCT Santa Clarita

Max Relief Foundation

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Salvation Army SCV Corps

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

Santa Clarita Organization for Planning & the Environment