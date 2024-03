No arrests have been made involving a stolen vehicle incident in Val Verde on Saturday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The incident originated in Val Verde at 8:16 p.m. involving a stolen Toyota Camry, said Johnny Gillespie, watch commander with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies lost sight of the suspect after they bailed on foot. As of Sunday morning, the suspect remains outstanding, said Gillespie.

No injuries were reported, he added.