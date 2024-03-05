One arrested, one taken to hospital after Acton shooting  

A neighbor-against-neighbor shooting in Acton left one person injured with non-life-threatening injuries and another arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies with the Palmdale Sheriff’’s Station and L.A. County firefighters responded to a report of a shooting around 12:32 p.m. Monday in the 30100 block of Briggs Road.

There was a fight between the neighbors that resulted in the shooting, according to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Lt. Oscar Martinez, who said there were no outstanding suspects as of the publication of this story. He added the incident was not considered a random attack because the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Alejandro Rodriquez, 36, of Acton, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as the result of the initial investigation into the incident, Martinez said.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate Rodriguez was released Tuesday on $30,000 bail.