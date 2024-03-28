Pedestrian struck by vehicle, transported to hospital 

A pedestrian was transported to a local hospital on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Newhall, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials. 

The collision occurred around 10 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and 16th Street in Newhall, according to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. He added that first responders were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. and arrived to the scene at 10:08 a.m. 

The nature of the injuries suffered was not available.

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

