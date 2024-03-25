Person arrested on suspicion of robbery  

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after a silent robbery call and altercation in Canyon Country on Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the 26000 block of Sierra Highway regarding a silent robbery call, wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies found both the suspect and victim standing outside,” wrote Borbon.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the incident after “a verbal altercation. The suspect took items from the victim and refused to give the items back,” wrote Borbon.

“The suspect pushed the victim several times and left the location. The witness waited outside with the suspect until deputies arrived,” wrote Borbon.

The victim of the robbery sustained minor injuries from the altercation. The male suspect was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody, added Borbon.