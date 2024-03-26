Photos: A hike and a mural

Community hike, March 15, 2024. Photo courtesy of city of Santa Clarita.
Community hike, March 15, 2024. Photo courtesy of city of Santa Clarita.
City of Santa Clarita staff led a community hike at Central Park on March 15 that culminated with a mural-painting activity.

Each month this spring, city of Santa Clarita staff will lead a hike at different trailheads and parks located throughout the community. Each hike will feature a different activity the next hike is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, and the planned activity is a beginner’s line dance at sunset. For more information about any of the community hikes or the trailhead locations, contact Sean Tuber at 661-250-3754 or email [email protected]

Gallery: Photos courtesy of city of Santa Clarita.
