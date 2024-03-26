Photos: A hike and a mural

City of Santa Clarita staff led a community hike at Central Park on March 15 that culminated with a mural-painting activity.

Each month this spring, city of Santa Clarita staff will lead a hike at different trailheads and parks located throughout the community. Each hike will feature a different activity the next hike is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, and the planned activity is a beginner’s line dance at sunset. For more information about any of the community hikes or the trailhead locations, contact Sean Tuber at 661-250-3754 or email [email protected].

Gallery: Photos courtesy of city of Santa Clarita.