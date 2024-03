The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, performed its classical concert “Bruckner Birthday Brilliance” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center earlier this month. The event was held in honor of Austrian composer Anton Bruckner, who was born nearly 200 years ago. The chorale performed two of Bruckner’s works, “Te Deum” and “Mass in E minor,” in addition to many of his choral motets. Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal