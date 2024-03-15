Red Cross holding local blood drives

News release

As spring approaches, the American Red Cross is urging donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospitals can meet the daily demand for lifesaving transfusions, according to a Red Cross news release.

During Red Cross Month in March, the Red Cross celebrates the volunteers and blood and platelet donors who are critical to ensuring those in need receive relief and care. As a thank-you, all who give blood by March 24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Pets for details.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities include:

• Acton: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28, Acton Agua Dulce Library, 33792 Crown Valley Road.

• Agua Dulce: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20, Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

• Canyon Country: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 19, College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Highway.

• Newhall: 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 17, The Sanctuary Church, 26444 Friendly Valley Parkway.

• Santa Clarita: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17, Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Santa Clarita: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. March 20, Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

• Santa Clarita: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 20, Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Santa Clarita: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23, Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

• Santa Clarita: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 24, Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Santa Clarita: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 25, Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Santa Clarita: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. March 27, Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

• Santa Clarita: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 29, Crossroads Community Church Valencia, 25300 Rye Canyon Road.

• Santa Clarita: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 29, Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

• Stevenson Ranch: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 28, 360 Executive Suites – Conference room, 25101 The Old Road.

• Valencia: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. March 21, Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Road.

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.