Road closure scheduled as Every 15 Minutes comes to Vasquez High

News release

The California Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Vasquez High School, will be conducting a simulated drunk driving traffic collision as part of the Every 15 Minutes program on Thursday.

The collision will be staged on Red Rover Mine Road north of Escondido Canyon Road and will begin at approximately 10 a.m. The mock collision will take place for approximately one hour. However, the roadway will be closed for several hours to allow the scene set-up and breakdown.

During the mock collision there will be a high concentration of emergency vehicles in the area. Officers wanted to ensure that the public is aware this is a mock emergency incident and that no real emergency actually exists, according to a CHP news release.

Every 15 Minutes is a two-day program that demonstrates to high school students the impact drinking and driving has on friends, families and their community. The first day of the program is highlighted by a simulated traffic collision that will be conducted at the high school involving an impaired teenage driver, fatalities and injured victims. The event includes emergency responses from the police, fire, ambulance, coroner, and tow truck companies, just as an actual collision would require. The program will conclude with an assembly for the students on Friday.

This event is conducted by the California Highway Patrol, with support from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, American Medical Response, Los Angeles County Coroner, Michael D. Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse, Antelope Valley Medical Center, and many other community partners and affiliates.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

