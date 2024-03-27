Santa Clarita Sister Cities hosts Matsudo, Japan

News release

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, recently hosted Matsudo, Japan, through a youth delegation.

The city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons and the William S. Hart Union High School District all worked together on the weeklong event designed to promote cultural and student exchange to help strengthen the relationship between the city of Matsudo and the city of Santa Clarita.

On Thursday, March 14, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, along with the Sister Cities executive board, welcomed high school students from Matsudo to Santa Clarita City Hall. The students were chaperoned by a city of Matsudo staff member, as well as a representative from the Matsudo City International Exchange Association.

The students spent a week in Santa Clarita filled with learning and fun activities that immersed them in American culture, according to a news release from the city.

During the week, the Matsudo students were to attend classes at AOC and enjoy activities planned by its Associated Student Body. They stayed with host families who planned an assortment of fun activities for them, including a visit to Universal Studios, attending a Los Angeles Lakers game and ice skating at The Cube.

City of Matsudo representatives toured Santa Clarita City Hall and city facilities, attend Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra rehearsals, enjoyed the Old Town Newhall Walking Tour and the Santa Clarita Arts Augmented Reality App. They also were scheduled to meet with city of Santa Clarita staff, the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Board and representatives from Valencia High School, West Ranch High School and the California Institute of the Arts.

This is the second youth delegation to Santa Clarita from Matsudo. During a wrap-up session from the 2023 visit, students from both countries said the experience opened their eyes and made them realize that they have so many similarities, despite the differences in their culture and upbringing.

For more information on the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, visit SantaClaritaSisterCities.org or email [email protected].