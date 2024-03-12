Schiavo bill aims to boost affordable housing for foster youth

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced her bill, Assembly Bill 2674, which encourages private sector investment in affordable housing with units specifically for foster youth and low-income families.

“Access to stable, secure housing is a cornerstone of a healthy, productive life,” Schiavo said in a news release. “Yet, foster youth face disproportionately high rates of homelessness and housing insecurity. Current support programs are valuable, and yet still the lack of available housing for those with vouchers underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions. AB 2674 seeks to fill this gap by encouraging private financing for housing projects dedicated to foster youth.”

The assemblywoman added: “Empowering private investment in affordable housing for foster youth is not just beneficial — it’s essential. By ensuring our most vulnerable have a place to call home, we can make a significant impact on the lives of thousands of transitional-age foster youth across California.”