SCV Food Pantry hosting bowling event  

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry will host its first-ever bowling event on May 18 at the Santa Clarita Lanes in Saugus from noon to 2 p.m. to further support the organization’s services: alleviating hunger for local Santa Clarita residents.

The SCV Food Pantry, the oldest local food bank serving approximately 6,000 local families a month with food supplies since 1986, will have a bowling event to fundraise for the organization, said Executive Director Joanne Ainsworth.

One of her goals since taking on the role of executive director a month ago is advocating for more community outreach to raise money and awareness of their high-demand work.

“I’m really looking forward to engaging with the community and educating more people about what we do. We’re so important to the valley but not a lot of people actually know what we do on a daily basis,” Ainsworth said.

The “Bowl to End Hunger in our Valley” event is the first of its kind and a way to “put our feet in the water to see if people will come,” she said. If the bowling night becomes a success they will continue to host bigger events in the upcoming fall.

The organization’s goal is to raise $5,000 to $10,000 but even $1,000 would be a huge help to the nonprofit’s work, Ainsworth added.

“It’s an event where people can bring their families to and the price of it really isn’t that much more than just going to bowl yourself.”

Attendees can purchase a bowling lane for five people for the price of $200 or $40 a person. The package for the event includes a bowling lane, rental shoes, two slices of pizza, and a soft drink.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Santa Clarita Lanes in Saugus from noon to 2 p.m.

Ainsworth added that the organization is looking for a corporate sponsor that believes in its vision and values to support the event. If interested in becoming a corporate sponsor, contact Joanne Ainsworth at [email protected].