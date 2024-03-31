SCV gets break from rainy weather

Santa Clarita Valley residents will be getting a brief break from stormy weather for the next few days as the current storm system moves past the area, according to the National Weather Service.
“Most areas in lower elevations got 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with amounts of 3 to 6 inches over the higher elevations,” said NWS meteorologist Ariel Cohen. “The heavy rains in the lower elevations caused isolated pockets of flooding, especially across portions of L.A. County.”
The SCV is expected to start drying off on Monday, with sunny weather expected to last until Thursday night, when another storm system makes its way across the region.
“We will be drying out until late in the week when another storm system brings the potential for showers and cooler weather,” said Cohen. “However, at this point, we’re not looking for as much precipitation with that next system compared to what we got with this previous one.”
The forecast for the SCV is as follows:
- Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
- Monday night: Clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
- Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
- Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 48.
- Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
- Thursday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
- Friday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
- Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
- Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.