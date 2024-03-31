SCV gets break from rainy weather

Santa Clarita Valley residents will be getting a brief break from stormy weather for the next few days as the current storm system moves past the area, according to the National Weather Service.

“Most areas in lower elevations got 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with amounts of 3 to 6 inches over the higher elevations,” said NWS meteorologist Ariel Cohen. “The heavy rains in the lower elevations caused isolated pockets of flooding, especially across portions of L.A. County.”

The SCV is expected to start drying off on Monday, with sunny weather expected to last until Thursday night, when another storm system makes its way across the region.

“We will be drying out until late in the week when another storm system brings the potential for showers and cooler weather,” said Cohen. “However, at this point, we’re not looking for as much precipitation with that next system compared to what we got with this previous one.”

The forecast for the SCV is as follows: