SCV Sheriff’s Station investigating Canyon Country shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a shooting in Canyon Country that left one person in the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman reported that a man she did not know flagged her down at the intersection of Jakes Way and Sierra Highway. He had been shot in the chest and needed help, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to the scene and provided medical assistance to the victim, who became unresponsive at one point but was taken to the hospital, according to Deputy Richard Farkas of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

There was no information available on the victim’s identity or status, but station officials reported he survived the shooting.

There was no public information available at this time about the circumstances that led to the shooting, which is still part of an active investigation.

A containment of the area was set up after deputies arrived at the scene, but there was no information available regarding any possible arrests or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Reporting information anonymously can be done by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.