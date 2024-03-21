SCV Water lab earns state commendation

News release

The SCV Water Laboratory has received commendation from the state of California’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program for its proactive implementation of the TNI Standard quality management system in February 2023, ahead of the required compliance date of Jan. 1, 2024.

ELAP, a division of the California Environmental Protection Agency, applauds the laboratory’s commitment to excellence in water quality testing and assurance, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency announced in a news release.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from ELAP,” Jeff Koelewyn, Water Quality Laboratory manager at SCV Water, said in the release. “Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of our testing procedures is central to our mission of safeguarding public health and protecting our environment. We are proud to have taken this proactive step towards achieving compliance with the TNI Standard, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our community.”

The TNI Standard quality management system represents a rigorous framework for ensuring laboratory results’ accuracy, reliability and consistency.

SCV Water annually provides a comprehensive water quality report mandated by the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water. This report offers insights into local water quality, including its source, composition and compliance with federal and state standards. Before reaching consumers, the water undergoes extensive treatment and monitoring, with over 20,000 tests conducted yearly to ensure its safety, the release said.

To stay informed about water quality, customers can access the full report in English and Spanish at yourSCVwater.com/CCR2023 and yourSCVwater.com/CCR2023espanol, respectively.