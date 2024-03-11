SCV Water: Service restored to shopping center after disruption 

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency restored water service Monday to the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard after a shopping center lost service due to prolonged scheduled maintenance, according to SCV Water officials.

The shopping center that includes Black Bear Diner and Barnes & Noble was without water for nearly two hours, according to social media reports. The service was restored as of 1:07 p.m., according to Kevin Strauss, a spokesman for the SCV Water Agency.

Businesses between Magic Mountain Parkway and Creekside Road were affected, Strauss said.

Water was shut off for the shopping center, as well as the nearby Porsche and Honda dealerships, due to a scheduled valve replacement that had to be extended, Strauss said. He added that workers were at the scene as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The report generated by SCV Water listed the job as emergency work due to the work being done outside of the scheduled time frame, Strauss added.

According to Jennifer Slinger-Press, one of the owners of Firehouse Subs, water was shut off for the area and affected multiple businesses, she said in a post on Facebook at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday.