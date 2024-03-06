Sheriff’s station seeks grant for Off-Highway Vehicle Team

LASD badge
News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is applying for a grant through the California State Parks and Recreation Division for the station’s Off-Highway Vehicle Team. 

The station’s Off-Highway Vehicle Team was created nearly 20 years ago to help address off-highway vehicle violations, according to a news release from the station. The team is funded by grants from California State Parks, and the city of Santa Clarita.  

The state’s Grants and Cooperative Agreement Program allows for a 30-day public review and comment period. 

“We encourage everyone to view the application and submit comments and/or questions,” said the release from the station.  

To review the application and submit comments, visit the State Parks’ website at ohv.parks.ca.gov. Questions can be e-mailed to Sgt. Martinez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at [email protected].  

All comments must be submitted by June 6. 

