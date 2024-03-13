Sign-ups open for virtual housing rights workshop 

A workshop to explain to tenants and landlords what their rights are is coming to Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The free workshop, being held by the Housing Rights Center, will cover topics such as fair housing laws, disability accommodations and source of income.

To register for the event, visit housingrightscenter.org/workshops. For questions, email [email protected].

The Zoom link and call-in number can be retrieved after an RSVP is submitted.

Founded in 1968, the Housing Rights Center is the nation’s largest nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to securing and promoting fair housing, according to its website. The HRC serves Los Angeles County and Ventura County.