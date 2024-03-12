Trash-hauling big rig catches fire on Calgrove off-ramp 

A big rig caught on fire early Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 5 at the Calgrove Boulevard off-ramp, according to Craig Little, a public information officer with the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:56 a.m. and on the scene at 5:11 a.m. The incident was cleared by 5:55 a.m., according to Little.

According to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, the big rig “hauling a trailer stopped on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 5. The driver noticed smoke coming from his trailer, [and] upon inspecting, he believed something inside started on fire,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

The @CaltransDist7 Maintenance crew is cleaning up debris from the trash fire. https://t.co/IV4iDJSB2y pic.twitter.com/BKlBlCIleL — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 12, 2024

The truck had “dumped its load of trash, [which] was on fire,” according to Little. The driver removed the content in the trailer before the rest of the vehicle could catch on fire, according to Greengard.

There were no injuries or any structures damaged.

A Sigalert was issued for the area at 5:06 a.m. for the closure of the off-ramp. No other lanes were closed, according to Greengard. The off-ramp has since reopened.