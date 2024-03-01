WeWil Collaborative to host event celebrating International Women’s Day

News release

WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, is inviting the community to their second annual live event celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 at The Main in Newhall.

WeWil Collaborative is dedicated to fostering the professional development, growth, and connection of women employees and entrepreneurs. This year’s event will include the recognition of three local women who have significantly impacted the community and beyond: Samantha Schmitz, Emerging Leader; Patty Norona, Empowering Leader; and Kathy Norris, Inspiring Leader.

Each honoree will share her story of advocacy and courage, highlighting the contributions she has made to our community. The event is scheduled 5-7 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Newhall.

Following the main event, the group will head to Eighth and Rail Public House (22505 8th St., Newhall) for the after-party and dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.

More information and tickets ($65) are available at tinyurl.com/ynw7sk47.