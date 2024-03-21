Wilk’s bill to study feasibility of new CSU campus clears Education Committee

News release

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.

“The High Desert is an oasis of affordability and growth in California, but there is still so much more potential worth tapping into,” Wilk said in a news release. “Creating easier access to higher education would significantly cut down students’ commute times, alleviate overcrowding at current CSUs, and benefit people in rural regions who have historically had a harder time pursuing a four-year degree. It would be a win all around.”

Senate Bill 1023 would authorize the CSU chancellor to conduct and submit to the board of trustees a study about the feasibility of an independent CSU campus in the High Desert. The bill does not implement any mandates or requirements on the CSU system until after funds for the study have been privately secured.

Aside from financial and personal obligations, distance from state universities is a large factor keeping students in rural areas from pursuing a bachelor’s degree, the release said. The closest CSU campus to the Victor Valley is currently CSU San Bernardino. Depending on the time of day, the drive on Interstate 15 can take at least an hour each way.

“With more people fleeing the state, we have a real opportunity to ensure future generations can pursue higher education and their career goals right here at home. It’s high time to explore what can be done,” Wilk concluded.

SB 1023’s next stop is the Senate Appropriations Committee.