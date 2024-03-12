Woman arrested on suspicion of child endangerment  

A woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after leaving two minors in a vehicle last week, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to a call for assistance on the 25000 block of The Old Road after they received reports of two children left in a vehicle unattended, wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon a spokeswoman for the station, in an email to The Signal.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they contacted the children and a female adult,” wrote Borbon.

The 30-year-old woman was then arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” wrote Borbon.