Woman arrested on suspicion of child endangerment  

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after leaving two minors in a vehicle last week, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

Deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to a call for assistance on the 25000 block of The Old Road after they received reports of two children left in a vehicle unattended, wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon a spokeswoman for the station, in an email to The Signal. 

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they contacted the children and a female adult,” wrote Borbon.  

The 30-year-old woman was then arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

“The investigation is still ongoing,” wrote Borbon.  

Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS