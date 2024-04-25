Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council seeks entries for ‘Creature Feature’

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is inviting entries for its upcoming art exhibition, “Creature Feature.”

The entry deadline is May 5 and the show is scheduled May 11 through June 30 at the TAADAA Art Gallery at Picasso’s Playmates, 33330 Santiago Road, Acton.

This is a juried art exhibition, with a theme of any living creature. The subject can be any creature, from insects to whales. It can be two-dimensional, with mediums such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, charcoal, ink, photography, or mixed media, or three-dimensional, such as sculpture, carvings, or etchings. Hanging instructions for two-dimensional art is included in the application.

Membership in AADAC is required to enter, which is $50 annually, but may be paid along with the entry fee of $25.

Application forms are available at tinyurl.com/capav96d or upon request by emailing [email protected].