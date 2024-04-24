Cancer Society gears up for Relay for Life

News release

Local American Cancer Society volunteers are gearing up for the annual Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley, and participants are invited to sign up for the May 4 fundraiser.

This year’s event takes place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, with the theme “May the Cure Be with You.”

The community is invited to attend this free and family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, games, children’s activities, raffle drawings, a wide variety of food trucks, and cancer education and awareness. Visitors from a galaxy far, far away are invited to join in the festivities on the track and for photos.

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” Abby Smith, American Cancer Society senior development manager, said in a news release. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., followed by a special first lap to honor cancer survivors and caregivers as they walk the track to the cheers of the community.

Live entertainment continues throughout the day with the Saugus High Jazz Band, Doc Rogers, Saugus High Choir, The Grizwalds, Shooting Stars Dance, Band Lexington, New World Dance, Vinyl Gypsies, The Hailers and Electric Vinyl.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kids Camp children can enjoy making crafts, decorating Hope Capes, playing games such as bean bag toss and ladder ball, and, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., taking part in the Hidden Mickey Treasure Hunt Game.

The special area for cancer survivors, the “Survivor Tiki Room,” will be active from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a light breakfast, lunch and snacks; photo opportunities; Handprints for Hope wall; the Hidden Tiki game; goodie bags; and dance lessons from SCVHula from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the luminaria ceremony will feature representatives from Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, including a cancer survivor who will share their story. Then participants join in on a silent lap carrying glow sticks around the track amid decorated illuminated luminaria bags, each dedicated to honor a survivor or memorialize a lost loved one. Luminaria bags can be purchased and decorated at the event.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

Since 1999, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised over $8.6 million to support cancer research and services for local patients and their families, including free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home, and a 24/7 live chat service. In 2024, Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley aims to raise $300,000.

Visit www.SCVRelay.org to sign up, fundraise and donate. Contact Abby Smith at 661-855-4541 or [email protected] for additional information, including how to become a sponsor for Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley.