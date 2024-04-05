Cleveland Metro Area: 6 Best Places to Live in 2024 

Are you looking for your next bus stop in Cleveland with your family or yourself?

The good news is you’re in luck! Plenty of suburbs, communities, and metro areas around the city offer loads of unique amenities and activities to keep you loving the place. No matter the size of your budget, specific preferences, and needs, there’s a place for you in the heart of Cleveland.

Let’s walk you through some of the best places to live in Cleveland, where diversity meets with excellent school districts, idyllic family areas, and unique dining experiences make a perfect blend.

Quick Overview

Shaker Heights | Overall Best Livability

Pepper Pike | Best for Retirees

Solon | Best Public School Area

South Russell | Perfect for Families

Rocky River | Perfect Walkable Town with Easy Accessibility

Bay Village | Best Place to Raise a Family

Shaker Heights

Turning your eyes east of Cleveland lies a suburb filled with history, beauty, and diversity in Cuyahoga County. The sight alone in Shaker Heights is one for the books, having lovely parks and shops lining its streets.

Living in this part of Cleveland tends to put a slight strain on the pocket more than the average national suburbs by 4%. Housing prices are up by 24%, which can often deter potential movers from coming to any new location.

However, it’s not completely terrible in Shaker Heights. For instance, expenses closely mirror what the average local in Brunswick, part of Ohio, spends daily without the luxuries. According to the residential movers in Brunswick and Shaker Heights, housing values and rents almost match each other.

If you are thinking of making this your home, you should know that the most popular neighborhoods in Shaker Heights are Ludlow, Mercer, and Fernway. These three offer quiet, laid-back living, history, and abundant local amenities.

Population: 28,723

Average House Rent: $1,513

Median Home Value: $342,500

Median Household Income: $96,494

Tax Rate: 2.25% Income Tax, 8% Sales Tax,

Safety Rating: Excellent

Pepper Pike

Situated 12 miles east of downtown Cleveland, Pepper Pike is the dream location for retirees and the perfect spot for those looking for good access to healthcare.

The suburb is famous for having spacious lots on acres of land and giving off a rural feel. Minus the attractive amenities fit for retirees, the area is an affluent suburb with the cost of living that’s 34% higher than the national average.

Housing costs take up most of the expenses in the town, with the price of groceries following behind. However, utility bills might be the only thing considered American normal in Pepper Pike, as they fall below the national average at 2%.

Regardless, this suburb still somehow caters to your pocket; on the eastern side, you have the expensive neighborhoods, while the western end tends to show more affordability to its residents.

Population: 6,812

Average House Rent: $1,090

Median Home Value: $601,000

Median Household Income: $198,438

Tax Rate: 4.5% Income Tax, 8% Sales Tax,

Safety Rating: Excellent

Solon

If you are a family with kids coming to Nearby Cleveland, you might want to turn your focus to Solon. The area has won several recognitions for having the best school systems in Ohio.

With over 5,000 students enrolled across Solon, the area boasts a graduation rate higher than the national average. Residing here truly feels like the best place to live in Cleveland, Ohio, as someone looking for a good education for their kids.

Unfortunately, Solon’s living costs aren’t cheap; residents here are subject to 19% higher expenses than the average American. Similar to Pepper Pike, utility bills tend to fall among the town’s affordable expenses.

There’s a suburban feel living here with the locals, but the town has plenty of things for fun. While being a perfect education-driven hub, there’s also a vibrant art culture and a love for musicals.

Population: 23,792

Average House Rent: $1,701

Median Home Value: $360,000

Median Household Income: $128,470

Tax Rate: 2% Income Tax, 8% Sales Tax,

Safety Rating: Good

South Russell

With a population of barely 5,000, South Russell in Geauga County is what you might refer to as the underdog town. It mostly gets overlooked, yet the small settlement is one of the best places to live near Cleveland, Ohio, as a family.

The village of South Russell has a unique rural charm that is perfect for families with kids who love a home-feeling community. Moreover, it’s averagely safe living in the town; violent crimes are barely recorded, and property crimes are low.

Where things begin to look not-so-great for South Russell is its living cost being 16% higher than the national average. Housing takes the most expenses here, but the median income still makes the average resident able to afford a home.

Over 90% of the town’s residents own their homes, so you can expect to find plenty of family houses sitting on spacious land.

Population: 3,962

Average House Rent: $1,858

Median Home Value: $365,800

Median Household Income: $156,875

Tax Rate: 1.25% Income Tax, 8% Sales Tax,

Safety Rating: Excellent

Rocky River

Living in the lakeside town of Rocky River means you get lovely Tudor-style homes, Colonial craftsman designs, and modern types of condos.

Residents in this town are famous for their boating and fishing activities at Lake Erie. Some other times, for fun, you might catch locals hiking or walking through the beautifully forested parks at the Rock River Reservation.

The cost of living here is 8% higher than the national average, with housing costs going as high as +122%. Utility bill prices are downright less expensive, but the stunning dining scene might be there to dig deeper into your pockets.

Choosing to reside in Rocky River gives you easy access to downtown Cleveland. Moreover, the town has tons of picturesque outdoor scenes and a variety of shopping stores for basic amenities.

Population: 21,346

Average House Rent: $1,347

Median Home Value: $328,000

Median Household Income: $90,459

Tax Rate: 2% Income Tax, 8% Sales Tax,

Safety Rating: Good

Bay Village

Still by Lake Erie, Bay Village also tops the list of the best areas to live in Cleveland, Ohio. There’s a strong sense of community among the locals in the town, making it an ideal place for families and young adults to call home.

Some excellent points about Bay Village include its excellent schools and relatively safe neighborhoods. With just a bike, residents can get to most of the best locations in the village, showcasing excellent, easy access to basic amenities.

The cost of living in the Bay Village is a mere 10% increase from the national average. Transportation and utility bills are lower than the American average, but housing tends to cost a bit more than usual for the nation.

To get a bit of fun while here, you can head over to Huntington Beach. The views there are stunning and it’s a great spot to picnic in the summer. Moreover, the town has an 18-hole golf course for golfers to have a wonderful time.

Population: 15,880

Average House Rent: $1,620

Median Home Value: $433,200

Median Household Income: $118,816

Tax Rate: 1.5% Income Tax, 8% Sales Tax,

Safety Rating: Good

Conclusion—Cleveland’s Best Metro Areas

Moving to the northeastern part of Ohio can be an excellent decision. Cleveland is a perfect place to live, whichever way you look at it. While there are dangerous areas, a larger part of the city has safer neighborhoods.

For your safety, it’s advisable to pick one from this list of the best places to live in Cleveland. They might be tagged suburbs, but each area has proven to offer many of the social and basic amenities a bustling city should have.

A final tip would be to plan and budget wisely for your new city before moving.

Good luck!