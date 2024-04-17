COC University Center to host open house April 24

News release

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, offering a preview of academic programs offered by partner institutions, including University of La Verne and National University.

Attendees will receive information about the degree and certificate programs offered by the University Center partner institutions.

Held in the University Center lobby, the event allows attendees to tour the building, meet with representatives from partner institutions, learn about financial assistance options, speak with counselors, and submit admission applications.

“We are excited to welcome prospective students to the University Center to learn about the degree programs that are available right here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Cassidy Butow, director of operations at the University Center, said in a news release. “Our partners are offering 27 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, including a new bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.”

Most of the partner institutions offer financial assistance and a streamlined transfer path from COC to students who complete their courses through the University Center.

Since it opened in 2002, the goal of the 110,000-square-foot University Center has been to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities. Those institutions then make their academic programs available to students through courses at the University Center. These partnerships enable students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the past 22 years, 4,314 students have graduated from the programs the University Center’s partner institutions offer.

The University Center is located on COC’s Valencia campus and is best accessed via University Center Drive, the southernmost campus entrance on Rockwell Canyon Road. Parking in campus parking lots 13, 14, and 15 will be free during the open house event.

For more information, visit www.cocuniversitycenter.com.